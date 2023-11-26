Terra Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $458.79 million and $387.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001189 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001692 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 588,665,914 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.