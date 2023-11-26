TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.21% of TDCX worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.40 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

TDCX stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -0.02. TDCX Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.47 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

