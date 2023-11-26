Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $120.17 million and $41.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,519.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00186551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00603506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00453331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00123675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,384,496 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

