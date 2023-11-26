RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.28. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.40.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.
