Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $338.16 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00008604 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $338.16 million and $50.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,071.27 or 0.05520551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00056725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00012371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

