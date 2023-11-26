OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.57% of OneWater Marine worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 411,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 41.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 521,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $5,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 149.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,069,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ONEW. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

OneWater Marine Stock Up 2.5 %

ONEW opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.