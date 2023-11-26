On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stake Lowered by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in ON were worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ON by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $28.48 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. TheStreet cut ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.