LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $107.52 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $107.52 million and $12.23 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 999,492,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,175,529 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

