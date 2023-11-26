ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.17 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. ICON has a market capitalization of $250.41 million and approximately $16.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,915,839 coins and its circulating supply is 972,915,892 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

