Hedera Price Hits $0.0638 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and approximately $36.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00056227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,255 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

