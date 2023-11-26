GYEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.28 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $36.28 million and approximately $17,000.05 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

