Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,256 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

