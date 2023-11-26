Capital World Investors Sells 907,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,420,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $54,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 33.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,364,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $15,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 256.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

