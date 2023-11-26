Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in SAP were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in SAP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SAP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $154.19 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $154.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

