Capital World Investors Purchases New Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,531,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.78% of Sana Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,528.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SANA shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

