Capital World Investors Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 537,500 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Navient were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Navient by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navient by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 184,530 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 449,928 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Navient by 16.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.84 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

