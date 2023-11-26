Capital World Investors Buys Shares of 489,000 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 489,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,636,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

