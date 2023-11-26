Capital World Investors Buys 63,049 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 929,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Brilliant Earth Group were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRLT opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.76. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

