Capital World Investors Buys 311 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in CRH were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CRH by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 11.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

CRH Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

