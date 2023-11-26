Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 1,748,497 Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,748,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,353,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.01% of Bowlero as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $46,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $26,555,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bowlero by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,952,505 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bowlero stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOWL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

