Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in ASML were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $691.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $615.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.70. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.17.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

