Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CALM opened at $47.92 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

