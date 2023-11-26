Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1,861.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of Brady worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Brady by 86.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,009 shares of company stock worth $614,424. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

