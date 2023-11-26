Ankr One Day Volume Tops $16.00 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $251.46 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02536359 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $13,052,068.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

