Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.03

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2023

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.03 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.53). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 549,409 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.16 million and a P/E ratio of 250.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.82.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

