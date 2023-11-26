Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.03

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.03 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.53). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 549,409 shares changing hands.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.16 million and a P/E ratio of 250.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.82.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.