110,537 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

