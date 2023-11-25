Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0326 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and $31,803.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00189234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00600878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00454600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00126599 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,148,597 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

