V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

