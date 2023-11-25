V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Pool by 65.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $354.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average of $350.84. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $295.95 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

