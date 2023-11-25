Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and $124.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.15 or 0.00016233 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00189261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010496 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.19749993 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 867 active market(s) with $205,000,256.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

