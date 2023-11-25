Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.