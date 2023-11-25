The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225,045 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 201,763 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.41% of Barrick Gold worth $122,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.23 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 541.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

