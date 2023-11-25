The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 61,884 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,884 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $126,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,023 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

