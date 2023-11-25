The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $142.44 Million Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RB Global were worth $142,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erik Olsson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik Olsson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,750 shares of company stock worth $293,135 and have sold 258,764 shares worth $16,106,815. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.