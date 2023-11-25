Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,599 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sysco worth $73,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

