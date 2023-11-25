State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,349 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $94,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,552,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 927,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 937,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,993,000 after acquiring an additional 93,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.0 %

LRCX stock opened at $717.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $639.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.78. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $728.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

