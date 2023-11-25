SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. 2,060,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

