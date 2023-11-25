Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,126. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

