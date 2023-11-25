Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 485 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.