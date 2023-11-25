Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 100 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,970,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a market cap of $309.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $108.36.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

