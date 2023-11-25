Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,294,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 708,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter.

XSVM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 23,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

