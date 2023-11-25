Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 497,555 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5,376.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 497,555 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $58,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

