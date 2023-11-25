Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $64,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

