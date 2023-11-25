Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $37,449.78 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,890.13 or 1.00146046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00146951 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35,662.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

