Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Quanta Services worth $67,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

