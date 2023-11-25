NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.12. 834,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,620. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average of $196.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.