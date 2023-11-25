Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,131 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.30 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

