Korea Investment CORP Has $18.16 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Yum China worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Yum China by 99,466.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

