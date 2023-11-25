JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 358,102 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,883,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,102 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of Arch Capital Group worth $365,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

