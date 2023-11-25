Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $75,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 472,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 208,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,121,000 after acquiring an additional 187,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INVH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

